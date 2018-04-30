Youth trainers selected for Extreme Mustang Makeover

× Expand Tia Huber of Worden

Tia Huber of Worden and Garrett Shanks of Belleville have been selected to compete in the Extreme Mustang Makeover from June 21-23 at Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky.

Both youths are working under the supervision of the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary in Alhambra. They will have approximately 100 days to gentle a randomly assigned 12- to 24-month-old wild horse they picked up in February and compete in June for an estimated purse of $3,000 in prize money, as well as a custom-made belt buckle.

Huber, 14, a freshman at Edwardsville High School, volunteers at the sanctuary helping to gentle mustangs and assisting with daily chores. She has another horse at her residence and is involved in showing swine in local 4H shows.

Shanks, 15, a freshman at Belleville East High School, is active in the local horse community and is a volunteer at the sanctuary in Alhambra, where he has helped with gentling of mustangs and daily chores. He also volunteers at Equus Rescue in Millstadt.

The competition’s purpose is to showcase the beauty, versatility and training of wild mustangs, which roam freely on public lands throughout the West and are protected by the Bureau of Land Management under federal law. The bureau’s Wild Horse and Burro Program periodically removes animals from the range to ensure herd health and protect natural resources. Thousands of removed animals are made available to the public for adoption. More than 9,500 mustangs have been placed in private care through the Mustang Heritage Foundation events and programs since 2007.

The young mustangs in the challenge are virtually untouched prior to the competitors picking them up. The youth trainers and their adopted mustangs will compete in a handling and condition class, pattern class, a combined trail class and freestyle.

For more information, call the sanctuary at (618) 616-8875 or visit the Facebook page.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter