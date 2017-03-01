YWCA announces Women of Distinction

ALTON — The YWCA of Alton on March 1 announced the 2017 Women of Distinction honorees.

They are Georgia Bratton, Mary Cordes, Theresa Franklin, Jenifer Lewis, Linda McCormick, Ruth Meyer, Dorothy Nagy, Martha Schultz, Tammy Smith and Mary Pat Venardos.

“These women have been so important to the development of our community and we are proud to recognize them for their contributions and as role models for everyone,” Debbie Sheary, event chair for the 27th annual YWCA Women of Distinction banquet, said.

Sheary said the women were selected based on their diverse community service and volunteerism that embodies the YWCA’s mission — to empower women and eliminate racism.

“These women are trailblazers in their communities and we are proud to hold them up as role models for young women everywhere,” she said.

The event will be April 27 in the Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the event starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $60 per person, $480 for a table of 8 or $600 for a table of 10. Reservations can be made at the YWCA’s website, at the YWCA, 304 E. Third St.; or by calling (618) 465-7774.

