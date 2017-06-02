YWCA introduces children’s fitness and nutrition program

ALTON — The YWCA of Alton is introducing a new program to get children moving this summer and understanding the importance of being active and eating healthy foods called YWCA Fit Kids.

The weekly program is being offered at the YWCA of Alton to children age 6-12 at all skill levels starting the week of June 12 and culminating Aug. 11.

The YWCA of Alton is aware that physical activity is important for children; it helps keep them at a healthy weight, preventing many health problems that can come with being overweight, such as diabetes. It is recommended that children exercise an hour a day. With this information in mind, the YWCA of Alton has developed an action-packed Olympic-themed agenda to keep children moving and having fun this summer. Whether it’s gaining the confidence that comes from learning a sport or building the positive relationships that lead to good sportsmanship and teamwork, YWCA Fit Kids is about building the whole child, from the inside out.

The 6- to 9-year-old’s camp will start at 2 p.m. and run through 3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. The 9- to 12-year-old’s camp will run from 4:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekly sessions run $5 per child. Qualified instructors will coordinate the activities in the YWCA gym.

Depending on the age group, children will participate in activities such as ultimate Frisbee, soccer, basketball, blob tag, kick the can, baseless baseball, sharks and minnows, yoga, line dancing, square dancing, pickle and others.

The program will include an opportunity for children to get to know their peers in the community and make new friendships.

For 7 of those 10 weeks, the YWCA has partnered with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to offer the opportunity for senior students to work with the children for a project as well. This will include the fun activities mentioned above, as well as matching and memory-type games and incorporated health education. The games aim to teach children the importance of healthy eating and the mental and other benefits of exercise.

Contact the YWCA of Alton for more information or to register for YWCA Fit Kids at (618) 465-7774 or at info@altonywca.com.

The YWCA of Alton is sponsored by Morrissey Contracting Co. Inc., Simmons Hanly Conroy, and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

