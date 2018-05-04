YWCA of Alton’s Race Against Racism set for May 19

ALTON | YWCA Alton’s Race Against Racism will be Saturday, May 19, and will take place rain or shine.

The event will include a 5k run and 2-mile walk for adults and a 1- or 2-mile run for children (12 years and younger). The 5K run/2-mile walk and the children’s 1- and - mile runs will kick off at 9 a.m. All races will start and end at the intersection of Fourth Street and Alton Avenue in downtown Alton. Day of race registration starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 19.

The entry fee for participants older than 12 is $30 and $15 for children 12 and younger. All registration fees are non-refundable. Participants will receive a t-shirt, free doughnuts donated by Duke Bakery, and water donated by Argosy Casino Alton. T-shirts are printed by Logo It. The other sponsor is Arch View Flooring.

The course will run through the Middletown area. Registration forms are available at YWCA of Alton, 304 E. Third St., and online. Participants may also register the day of the event. Awards will be given to the top 5 runners in the 5k race and the top 3 walkers in the walk. Ribbons will be given out to the top three in each of the children’s races.

“YWCA of Alton believes that fighting racism is more important than ever,” a press release states. “It starts with recognizing our country’s long history with racism and its impact on our systems, structures, and institutions. If we want a just, peaceful society, it is our mutual responsibility to address racism. The Race Against Racism funds YWCA Alton’s Racial Justice programs and supports those who seek peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. Spend Saturday, May 19, doing something healthy for a great cause.”

For more information, call (618) 465-7774.

YWCA of Alton is sponsored by IlliniCare Health, Morrissey Contracting Co. Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter