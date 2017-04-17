YWCA of Alton announces scholarship winners

ALTON — The YWCA of Alton announces the winners of the Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leader Scholars for 2017: Kiara Hardmon, Anna Johnson and Taylor Mateyka.

“These three young women are not only excellent scholars; just as importantly, they are leaders in the movement toward empowerment, respect and dignity for all,” Executive Director Dorothy Hummel said.

Hardmon is a standout from Alton High School, achieving academically while volunteering at the Riverbender Community Center, the St. Louis Zoo and working part time. She was active in the Biology Club, National Honor Society, St. Louis Zoo Alive program, Youth Conservation Summit and other organizations. She has been awarded the Rotary Student of the Month in 2016, 100 Black Men Student of the Year in 2016 and the Presidential Service Award. She intends to major in biology and become a physician’s assistant, specializing in family practice.

Hardmon wants to focus on the elimination of racism and promoting justice by encouraging schools to teach students to get to know one another despite differing racial and social backgrounds. She would like to see students educated on how cycles of poverty affects one’s education and behavior. She believes students should be informed there are vastly different educational systems offered across the country and not every student is provided the same quality education.

Johnson has attended Edwardsville High School and has volunteered with numerous organizations including National Honor Society (president), Leadership Council, French Honor Society, Science Club (secretary), Environmental Leadership Lab, Green LYFE (Leading Youth for the Environment, co-Founder), KEY club and the Math Team. She will double major in biology and economics in hopes of someday becoming a plastic surgeon, working for Doctors without Borders, helping burn victims and cleft-palate patients. She has won the Rotary Youth Leadership Award, was invited to speak at a NEPA Hearing by the Sierra Club, and placed first in regionals at the Illinois State Science Olympiad in Green Generation and Cell Biology.

As co-founder of the Green LYFE, Johnson’s goal is to empower students across Illinois to become active in politics and speak up on environmental issues, such as climate justice. Anna intends to work toward gender equality while she continues her education, pursuing studies on Gender and Women’s Studies.

Mateyka, of Edwardsville High School, plans to study chemical engineering and become a medical doctor working with people with cognitive disabilities. She has served as president and vice-president of the Key Club, was a member of the Leadership Council, Peer Teacher and Advocate to students with severe autism and other disabilities, tutor and mentor to students at Woodland Elementary School with attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder, and a volunteer coach for Special Olympics. She has provided more than 400 volunteer hours to service providers in Madison County, including Beverly Farm, Meridian Village, Eden Village Senior Living and the Butterfly Dreams Beauty Pageant (for girls with disabilities). She is the recipient of numerous awards, including Student of Ethics Award from the Better Business Bureau, Spirit of Community Award from Prudential/NASSP, President’s Volunteer Service Award and the state of Illinois Silver Medallion. Mateyka has worked steadfastly at Edwardsville High School to promote correct terminology for people with intellectual disabilities and has spread awareness in a positive manner regarding differences amongst students. Taylor believes that people helping people and spreading love and acceptance is the best way to empower others.

These young women were introduced along with this year’s Women of Distinction Honorees at a reception April 9 at the YWCA. The 27th Class of Women of Distinction includes Georgia Bratton, Mary Cordes, Theresa Franklin, Jenifer Lewis, Linda McCormick, Ruth Meyer, Dorothy Nagy, Martha Schultz, Tammy Smith and Mary Pat Venardos.

Chair Debra Sheary invites everyone to attend the 27th Women of Distinction Dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Lewis and Clark Commons. This celebration will include a raffle and silent auction. Raffle tickets are $10 each and dinner reservations are $60 each. Both tickets and reservations can be purchased at the YWCA by calling (618) 465-7774. Tables of 10 are $600. Cash bar will be available.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter