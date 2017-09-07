YWCA of Alton kicks off purse raffle

ALTON — Women’s rights pioneer Susan B. Anthony once said, “Every woman should have a purse of her own.”

YWCA of Alton couldn’t agree more. The purse can be considered a symbol of women’s economic independence, their uncanny ability to be prepared for anything from an earthquake to a sick child and at the same time pull off a put-together, head-turning look.

The YWCA is all about women’s empowerment and wants to celebrate the relationship between women and their purses by helping to put designer purses and accessories on 30 shoulders this fall.

The organization invites the Riverbend community to participate in the annual Purse Raffle. A $20 donation will ensure you are in the running for up to 30 designer purses and accessories. Designers include Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors, Kate Space, Coach, Hobo, Vince Camuto, Sam Edelman, and others. Participants have the option of buying 1 ticket for $20 or 6 tickets for $100. Tickets are on sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Nov. 15 at the YWCA, 304 E. Third St. in Alton; from YWCA board members and at volunteer locations around town. You must be 18 years old to buy a raffle ticket or provide written parental consent if younger than 18. These elegant purses are on display at YWCA of Alton.

The YWCA’s Facebook page will share purse details and announce winners. A designer purse or accessory will be given away every day in November. If you win, your name goes back in and is eligible for other prizes. Of course, the more tickets you buy the more likely you are to take home fabulous prizes. Fahnestock Financial Services will supervise the daily drawings in November.

“The Purse Raffle provides a win-win to raffle ticket purchasers,” YWCA of Alton Executive Director Dorothy Hummel said. “All proceeds are used to support YWCA programming. Ticket buyers have wonderful chances at receiving top-quality stylish designer bags, including high-end brands. This year’s selection includes tote bags, cross body bags, hand bags, clutches and shoulder bags in a variety of colors, finishes and textures. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this year’s Purse Raffle at YWCA of Alton. There truly is something for everyone.”

Donations will directly support activities at the YWCA, including the Women’s Empowerment Center, Racial Justice Program, Child Enrichment Program, and wellness programs.

