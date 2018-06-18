YWCA of Alton to host free theater camp

ALTON | The YWCA of Alton is gearing up to help Riverbend stars hone their craft with the second annual Summer Days Theater Camp.

The camp will begin Monday, July 9, and conclude with a special performance for parents, friends, and families at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at the YWCA of Alton, 304 E. Third St. in Alton.

“Our theater camp was really a hit last summer, and it is an important part of our mission that all the youths of our community are inspired to reach for their dreams,” YWCA of Alton Executive Director Dorothy Hummel said. “This is also a program that provides us a platform to let our ‘theater-talented’ high school students pay it forward and give back to the community that has supported them.”

The camp will feature a week’s worth (July 9-13) of student-led workshops in singing, dancing, improvisation, and acting. The camp is for children ages 8 to 14 and will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the YWCA each day.

“We will divide our campers into 4 groups and will spend about 45 minutes each day in each of the 4 theater disciplines,” Joe Whiteside, Alton High sophomore and one of the camp’s instructors, said. “My AHS thespian friends and members of the AHS National Honor Society (who volunteered as camp helpers) really loved participating in this camp last summer and found it particularly rewarding to share with our next generation of dramatists. We students really appreciate the YWCA of Alton doing this for our community and allowing us to help.”

Theater camp participants are encouraged to pack their own lunches and will take time to eat together each day. Participants are also reminded to dress in cool and non-restrictive clothing as they will be moving a lot throughout each session.

“It will also be very important that our campers are on time each day so that we can maximize their instruction time,” said Greg Gelzinnis, YWCA of Alton director of program development.

Camp will conclude July 14 with a special recital performance for parents, families, and friends highlighting the skills campers learned throughout the week.

“Seeing the campers proudly showing off their new talents is simply priceless,” Gelzinnis said.

The free recital will begin at 11 a.m.

Young people wishing to participate in the camp are encouraged to call (618) 465-7774 or stop by the YWCA and register. The camp is free, but campers must be registered. For more information, call Joe Whiteside at (618) 910-8713. There is also a shareable Facebook page for online registration.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter