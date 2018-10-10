YWCA of Alton to offer voting information session

YWCA

YWCA of Alton will hold a voter rights education program at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at the YWCA, 304 E. Third St. in Alton.

Retired attorney Gail Donnelly Bader will give a presentation on Your Voice, Your Vote, Your Future and will address topics such as voting by mail, early voting, grace period voter registration, and same-day voter registration, all of which are available in Illinois. She will talk about which kinds of identification voters might need, what you can do if you are not allowed to vote, and other topics such as whether or not someone can vote after being convicted of a felony. Bader, a member of the Board of Directors of the YWCA of Alton, also will review the sample ballot for Madison County.

“This is our effort to participate in the National YWCA’s GetOutTheVote initiative,” Bader said. “This is strictly nonpartisan. We won’t get into specific candidates or positions. We just want to help people understand the system and to help them get the chance to exercise their right to vote.”

To that end, Bader said they can help people find out whether or not they are registered to vote or direct them to the correct polling place if they are unsure where they are to vote.

“Debbie Ming-Mendoza, the Madison County clerk, maintains a very helpful website where one can locate this information,” Bader said. “We will have a computer available to utilize this valuable resource if needed.”

“YWCA believes our democracy works best when more citizens show up and participate, which makes our election results more representative of what the people want,” a YWCA press release stated. “We’re all better off when our elections reflect everyone in our community. One of the best ways to do that is to ensure that every eligible American is registered to vote, regardless of party affiliation or other views — because if we let democracy itself get thrown under the bus of partisan politics, we all lose.”

There is no charge for the program and reservations are not required. For more information, call YWCA of Alton at (618) 465-7774.

