YWCA of Alton to seek Women of Distinction nominations

The YWCA of Alton’s 28th annual Women of Distinction Celebration will be Thursday, April 19, at The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road in Godfrey.

Each year, some of the region’s brightest, boldest, bravest and most influential women have been honored at the celebration. Honorees have demonstrated outstanding leadership and achievement in their professional and civic lives. The Women of Distinction Academy has grown into a dynamic, diverse and dedicated group of more than 260 women representing industries from finance to science to higher education and community development.

Nomination forms will be available Jan. 3 at YWCA of Alton, 304 E. Third St. in Alton; on the organization’s website, via email at info@altonywca.com, or by calling (618) 465-7774. YWCA of Alton will enlist the community’s help in recommending women with exceptional achievements, personal excellence, and outstanding actions in the community.

Honorees will be recognized during the dinner in April. All proceeds from the dinner support YWCA of Alton’s programs to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

Since 1991, the YWCA of Alton has presented 262 women with the award.

A volunteer panel of judges will select this year’s honorees from nominations throughout counties served by YWCA of Alton. Honorees will be selected for contributions in arts, business, professions, communications and media, community service, education, entrepreneurship, social services and government.

Nomination deadline is Feb. 6.

altonywca.com

