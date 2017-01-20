YWCA seeks nominations for Women of Distinction

ALTON — Wanted: women of distinction to be honored for their exceptional achievements, personal excellence and outstanding actions in the community.

The YWCA of Alton is seeking nominations for its 27th annual Women of Distinction celebration, and is asking for the public’s help in finding her. Nomination deadline is Feb. 6.

Honorees will be recognized during a dinner April 27 in The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Since 1991, the YWCA of Alton has presented 252 local women with the award. The honorees are selected based on their commitment to community through their service to others and through their compassionate leadership to improve the quality of life for everyone. Honorees represent the diversity of women’s interests, talents and achievements and support the mission of the YWCA: eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

A volunteer panel of judges will select this year’s honorees from nominations made by the public or organizations throughout the counties served by the YWCA of Alton. Honorees will be selected for significant contributions in areas such as, but not limited to: arts, business, professions, communications and media, community service, education, entrepreneurship, social services and government.

Everyone is urged to nominate women who are making a difference throughout their communities. Nomination packets are available at the YWCA, online at altonywca.com, via email at frontdesk@altonywca.com or by calling (618) 465-7774.

The YWCA of Alton, established in 1918, is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world.

