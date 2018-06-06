YWCA taking registrations for free tutoring program

ALTON | YWCA of Alton, in conjunction with Scholars on the Rise Tutoring, is offering community tutoring sessions from 2-4:30 p.m. June 12, 19 and 26, and July 10, 17 and 24 at the YWCA, 304 E. Third St. Tutoring will be for kindergarten through fifth-grade students. They are required to attend each session to build on the previous lesson. Each session will focus on the development of math and reading skills. Registrations are still being accepted; the YWCA urges registering as soon as possible because of limited space.

Research shows that students, especially from historically disadvantaged student groups, lose one to two months worth of reading and math skills over the summer, with the loss sharper in math than reading. Research also shows income-based reading gaps grow over the summer, given that middle-income students tended to show improvement in reading skills while low-income students tended to experience loss. Over the summer, however, the flow of resources slows for students from disadvantaged backgrounds but not for students from advantaged backgrounds.

The tutoring program is designed to reduce this learning loss.

“YWCA of Alton wants to address the issue of summer learning loss not only because it may exacerbate achievement gaps, but also because it wastes so much of the knowledge students have gained during the school year,” Executive Director Dorothy Hummel said. “Summer loss also undoubtedly increases the amount of time teachers have to spend reteaching last year’s content. We are pleased to be working with Candice Wallace from the Edwardsville School District again and will be including hands-on recreational/enrichment activities, hiring effective certified teachers, structuring the program to enable sufficient time on task, and have added incentives that encourage consistent attendance.”

The program includes tutoring sessions that will be divided by age and content area. Students will receive reading and math assistance to help them to be better prepared for the upcoming school year. These sessions will be free of charge, and snacks and enrichment activities will be provided. Facilitator Candice Wallace will develop the curriculum, and the program will feature certified teachers and high school volunteers assisting.

Funds for the program are provided by local donors, YWCA of Alton and the Alton Community Service League. For more information, contact YWCA of Alton, (618) 465-7774; or stop by YWCA at 304 E. Third St., Alton.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors its programs to meet the needs of its communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA of Alton is sponsored by IlliniHealth Care, Morrissey Contracting Co. Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

