Zumbathon to benefit Meals on Wheels

ALTON — Senior Services Plus and Nautilus have joined forces to benefit seniors of the community and beyond.

The Move Your Heels for Meals on Wheels Zumbathon will raise money for the Meals on Wheels program, which is facing federal funding problems. The event, led by certified instructors Amy Roosman, April Hausman, and Matt Lievers, is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 10, at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on the Alton riverfront.

Pre-registration is available at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers, Alton, and at Nautilus Fitness Center, 4425 Industrial Drive. Pre-registration is only $10, or registration at the event is $15 and opens at 8:30 a.m.

