“Ginny” Virginia Leeann Chatman

“Ginny” Virginia Leeann Chatman, 88, of Collinsville, passed away at 12:22 p.m. Monday, September 24, 2018, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

The family will hold a celebration of her life at a memorial gathering of family and friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday, September 28, at the Collinsville American Legion No. 365, 1022 Vandalia St. in Collinsville.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.