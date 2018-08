“Tina” Christine M. Cashen

“Tina” Christine M. Cashen, 84, of Collinsville, passed away on Sunday, August 12, 2018, at her home.

In celebration of Tina’s life, a memorial gathering will be 1-7 p.m. Saturday, August 18, at the family home in Collinsville.

Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, is serving the family.