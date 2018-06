Cheryl Ann Clark-Way, 70, passed away at 8:05 a.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018, at the Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, Texas, with her dear friend Laurel Chattick at her side.

A memorial service in Cheryl’s honor will be at 7 p.m. Monday, June 11, at the First Christian Church of Wood River, 160 E. Lorena Ave. in Wood River.

McCaleb Funeral Home is handling arrangements.