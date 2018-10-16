Marion Elizabeth Mielke, 96, passed away at 8:30 am on Saturday October 13, 2018 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was born on December 17, 1921 in Oil City, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William and Lena (Hartsel) Foster. On June 22, 1943 Marion married William A. Mielke in Michael, IL. He preceded her in death.

Marion enjoyed bingo and fishing. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and taking care of her grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Harry (Susan) Mielke and Bill (Becky) Mielke; four daughters, Virginia (Ed) Church, Catherine (Charles) Maberry, Peggy (Gary) Bell, and Mary Camerer; a daughter-in-law, Laura Mielke; 20 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; 13 great- great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marion was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; a son, Charles Mielke; two sons-in-law, Lloyd Camerer and Earl Watters; two sisters; and five brothers.

Visitation will be held Thursday October 18, 2018 from 5:00-8:00 pm at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, October 19, 2018 at 10:00 am at the St. Michael’s Catholic in Michael, IL. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to The American Diabetes Association or The Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.gresskallalschaaf.com