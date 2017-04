A.J. Goers, 85, died of leukemia on Friday, April 14, 2017.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Gent Funeral Home. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, followed by full military honors by VFW Post 1308.