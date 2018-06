Ada Kay Riley, 78, of Alton, passed away at 12:39 p.m. Friday, June 1, 2018, at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral at noon Wednesday, June 6, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey with Pastor Andre Dobson officiating. Graveside services will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.