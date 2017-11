Adam C. Behrhorst, 19, of Edwardsville, died Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 3-9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel and 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the church. Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel.

Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel is handling arrangements.