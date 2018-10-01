Adelheid Schrader

Adelheid Schrader, 84, of Glen Carbon, passed away at 5:54 a.m. Sunday, September 30, 2018, at University Nursing and Rehabilitation in Edwardsville.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 3, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 4, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon, with Father Patrick Gibbons as celebrant. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.