Adolf L. Reiter, 91, died at 7:30 a.m. Monday, April 30, 2018, at Stillwater Senior Living in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 2. Father Steve Pohlman will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.