Adria Jean Hatten, 39, of Alton, died Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.
Celebration of life memorial visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, at River of Life Church in Alton.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.
