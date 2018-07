Adrian J. Flanigan, 86, of Meppen, passed away at 10:10 p.m. Friday, July 13, 2018, at the Jerseyville Manor.

Funeral graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Meppen, with Fr. Don Roberts officiating.

Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin will be in charge of arrangements.