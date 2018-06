Adrianna “Adri” Paige Conley, 26, formerly of Bethalto, passed away Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Prescott, Ariz.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 22, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 23, with Father John Luong, OMV, officiating. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.