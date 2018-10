Aileen Akers

Aileen Akers, 99, of Bethalto, formerly of Wood River, passed away at 1:55 p.m. Friday, October 26, 2018, in Jerseyville Manor.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service at noon Thursday, November 1, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Revs. Joel Lohr and Tom Plogue will officiate. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.