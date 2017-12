Alan Robert Smith, 59, of Granite City, died Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 at The deGreeff Hospice House in St. Louis.

Visitation and a chalice service by the Granite City Knights of Columbus were Sunday, Dec. 3, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City. Services were Monday, Dec. 4, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City. Burial followed at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.