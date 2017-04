Albert Artimisi, 94, of Collinsville, died at 4:05 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2017, at Eden Village in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, April 17, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery in Collinsville.