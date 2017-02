Albert E. Augustson, 92, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, under the care of Hospice of the Comforter in Altamonte Springs, Fla.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.