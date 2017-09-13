Albert L. “Bud” Perry, 85, of Bettendorf, Iowa, formerly of West Alton, Mo., died at his home Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, after a courageous battle with cancer.

A memorial gathering will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Historic Summit Church, Utica Ridge Road, Davenport, Iowa. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the First Church of God in West Alton, Mo., where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Burial will be at Ebenezer Cemetery in West Alton.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.