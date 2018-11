Alberta A. Kennedy

Alberta A. Kennedy, 94, of Alton, died at 6:45 p.m. Friday, November 2, 2018, at Eunice Smith Nursing Home in Alton.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 10, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Stanley W. Kennedy will officiate. Burial will be private at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.