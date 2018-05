Alberta Louis Schubert (nee Alexander), 86, of Edwardsville, formerly of Granite City, went to be with the angels on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

Her cremains will be interred at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Glen Carbon. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 26, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City with Pastor Alan Beuster officiating.