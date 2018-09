Aldene Leonard, 103, of Bethalto, passed away at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at Willow Rose Nursing Home in Jerseyville.

A private service will be Saturday, September 22, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.