Alex Christian Jr., 82, of Alton, died at 8:20 p.m. Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.

A prayer service will begin at 4 p.m., followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. The Alton Fire Department will pass by the casket in his honor at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 12, at St Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steve Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with full military honors by VFW Post 1308.