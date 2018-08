Alexander E. Joseph, 57, of Carrollton, passed away at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at home with his family by his side.

A Celebration of Life will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, August 26, 2018, at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Inurnment will be private at Silver Creek Cemetery in Kampsville.