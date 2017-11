Alfons Augustin “Al” “Ornior,” 56, of Granite City, and proud to be from Pohnsemmahk in the country of Micronesia, has died.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial with full military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.