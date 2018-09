Alfred G. “Blackie” Emshousen, 94, of Alhambra, died Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, with Jeremy Painter officiating. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland.