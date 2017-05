Alfred R. Nation, 95, of Rancho Mirage, Calif., formerly of East Alton, died Monday, April 24, 2017.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Ivy Heights Church of God in Wood River.