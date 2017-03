Alice E. Oxford-Shafer, 90, of Granite City, died at 9:58 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family.

The family will hold a memorial visitation from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Monday, March 13, at Unity Baptist Church in Granite City.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.