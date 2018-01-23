Alice F. Maxey, 69, of Granite City, died Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at her home.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.
