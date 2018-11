Alice Horrell Wuellner, 99, of Alton, passed away Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at Cedarhurst of Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, November 29, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, November 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton with Fr. John Luong OMV officiating. Burial will take place in St. Patrick Cemetery in Godfrey.