Alice L. Burrows, 96, of Wood River, passed away on Monday, November 26, 2018.

Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 1, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Rosewood Heights, with Pastor Debra Hoertel officiating. Burial will follow at Hardin City Cemetery in Hardin.

Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.