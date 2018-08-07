Alice Marie Novosel

Alice Marie Novosel, 87, of Granite City, passed away Monday, August 6, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

In celebration of Alice’s life, a visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 9, with Fr. Joseph Havrilka officiating at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave. in Granite City. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is serving the family.