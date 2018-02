Alice Minnie Randolph, 90, of Shipman, died peacefully at 1:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at her granddaughter’s home in Hettick, Ill.

Her wishes were to be cremated. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Shipman Cemetery.

Targhetta & Wooldridge Funeral Home is handling arrangements.