Alice R. Mendenhall, 97, of Alton, died at 4:31 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be 4:30 p.m. until service at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
