Alinda S. Rust, 65, passed away at 8:05pm on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at her residence. She was born on March 11, 1953, in Alton, the daughter of Lloyd and Viola (Goodwin) Harris. She married William Rust on December 27, 2001, in Edwardsville, and he survives. Other survivors include three daughters: Shelly Arnold of Roxana, Carolyn Kim of Jacksonville, Florida, Stacy Marino and her companion: South Roxana, one son and daughter: Kenny and Kelley Arnold, a step – daughter: Stephanie Hinkle and her husband: Jeff of Wood River, two step – sons: Michael Rust and his wife: Keely of Nashville, Tennessee, B.J. Rust of New Orleans, Louisiana, nine grandchildren, two step – grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many other extended family and friends.

Alinda was the first female laborer for the Laborer’s Local #338. Alinda loved playing bingo and fishing. She was a member of the Bethalto United Methodist Church.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation will be accorded. In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be from 10am until time of services at 1pm on Monday, August 6, 2018, at the Bethalto United Methodist Church. Rev. William Pyatt will officiate.

Memorials are suggested to OSF St. Anthony’s Hospice.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.