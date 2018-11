Alla B. Boyer, 89, of Granite City, passed at 2:05 a.m. Sunday, November 11, 2018, at Granite City Nursing and Rehab Center.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 14. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 15, at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home in Granite City. Rev. Jessie Tedder will be presiding. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Louis.