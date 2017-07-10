Allen Connell Gott, 66, of St. Louis, formerly of Salem, Mo., died at 4:51 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2017, at his home.
A private family gathering will take place in Salem.
Irwin Chapel of Granite City is handling arrangements.
Allen Connell Gott, 66, of St. Louis, formerly of Salem, Mo., died at 4:51 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2017, at his home.
A private family gathering will take place in Salem.
Irwin Chapel of Granite City is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014