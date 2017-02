Allen E. Gagnon, 66, of Edwardsville, died at 4:27 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lake St. Louis, Mo.

A memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. He was cremated according to his wishes and will be buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis at a later date.