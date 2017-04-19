Allen Gregory Washington, 67, of Edwardsville, died Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at St. Anthony’s DeGreef Hospice House in St. Louis.
He will be cremated and there will be no services.
Weber and Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
