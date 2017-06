Almeda R. Heck, 92, of Maryville, died Saturday, June 17, 2017, at University Nursing and Rehab Center, Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon, where services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 21. Burial will be at Friedens Cemetery, Troy.